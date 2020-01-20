Fiii (FIII) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,188.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. In the last week, Fiii has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $104,638.00 and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

