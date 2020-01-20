FOAM (FOAM) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $10,775.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.03368511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,375,074 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

