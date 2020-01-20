GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $291.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $655,593.00 and $291.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00658119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011410 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007876 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

