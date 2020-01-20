Giant Market Capitalization Hits $63,906.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Giant has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $63,906.00 and approximately $2,524.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $7.59, $13.92 and $24.71.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004502 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,833,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,833,355 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $5.63, $20.33, $10.42, $70.83, $24.71, $50.68, $11.91, $33.89, $7.59, $18.98 and $13.92. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

