Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$27.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.23.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$27.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.01 and a 1-year high of C$27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

