GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVDNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 14,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

