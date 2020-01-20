Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $20.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.30 million to $20.92 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $14.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $83.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $113.09 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $115.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $45,785.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,275 shares of company stock worth $22,450,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 117,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.93 million, a P/E ratio of 157.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.