HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

HDS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 1,868,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,023. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

