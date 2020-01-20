Head-To-Head Comparison: Sony (NYSE:SNE) and LRAD (NYSE:GNSS)

Sony (NYSE:SNE) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sony alerts:

Sony has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.7% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 9.93% 18.90% 3.99% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sony and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 0 5 0 3.00 LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony currently has a consensus target price of $68.02, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than LRAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $78.67 billion 1.15 $8.25 billion $6.43 11.27 LRAD $36.98 million 3.06 $2.79 million $0.08 42.88

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD. Sony is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sony beats LRAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.