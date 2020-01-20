HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Tops $0.0001

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $2,039.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,887,455 coins and its circulating supply is 23,532,177 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

