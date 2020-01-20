HyperQuant Reaches One Day Volume of $283,442.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $52,206.00 and $283,442.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

