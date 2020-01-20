Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market cap of $158,562.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,265,583 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,411 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

