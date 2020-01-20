Indorse Token (IND) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $107,166.00 and $3.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, RightBTC, DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

