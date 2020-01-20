InflationCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $32,696.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.01179688 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001090 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

