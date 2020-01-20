Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $298,552.26 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,211,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.47 on Monday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

