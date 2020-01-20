Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $31,364.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

