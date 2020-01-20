IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.80 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo and Kucoin. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

