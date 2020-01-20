J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 214 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 231.15 ($3.04).

SBRY traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216.56 ($2.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,057,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 120.31. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.77.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

