Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 2,060,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after buying an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after buying an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,788,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,334,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.