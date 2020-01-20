Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $78.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $83.25 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.03 million, with estimates ranging from $307.36 million to $351.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

