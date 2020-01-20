Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,302 shares of company stock worth $2,024,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 6,926,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

