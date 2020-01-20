Lethean Reaches Market Cap of $200,273.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $200,273.00 and $375.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 840,170,237 coins and its circulating supply is 770,170,237 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.