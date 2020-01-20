LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,938.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,749.11 or 2.04507628 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

