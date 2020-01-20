Livongo Health’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health’s (NASDAQ:LVGO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Livongo Health had issued 12,687,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $355,236,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Livongo Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

