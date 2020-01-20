Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.34

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$145.34 ($103.07) and last traded at A$144.71 ($102.63), with a volume of 166384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$144.71 ($102.63).

The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of A$131.41.

About Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.