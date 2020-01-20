Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.74

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.74 and last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 323786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.52.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1705792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

