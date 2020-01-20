Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MRTN remained flat at $$21.65 on Friday. 107,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

