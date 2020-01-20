Morgan Stanley Boosts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) target price (up from GBX 2,175 ($28.61)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,046.47 ($26.92).

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,277 ($29.95). The stock had a trading volume of 604,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,171.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,112.38. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

