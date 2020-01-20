Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Naspers stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Naspers has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $52.08.
Naspers Company Profile
