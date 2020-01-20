Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Naspers has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

