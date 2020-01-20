Nimiq Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $119,536.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01920655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.03862846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00747956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00097278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00589809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,176,046,935 coins and its circulating supply is 5,267,796,935 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

