Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Noble posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble.

Get Noble alerts:

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Noble stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Noble has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Noble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 350,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble (NE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.