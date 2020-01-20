Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NPI traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.51. 14,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.20. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$22.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

