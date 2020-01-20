NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

