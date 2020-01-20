ODEM Price Reaches $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $506,046.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

