Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Open Platform has a market cap of $836,439.00 and $163.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

