Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ORA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.87 ($18.45).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Thursday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.51 and its 200-day moving average is €13.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.