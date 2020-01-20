ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00007897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $215,331.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

