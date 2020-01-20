People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBCT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

