Phantasma Tops 1-Day Volume of $517,412.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $517,412.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.02 or 1.00475794 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044164 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.