Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $425,230.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $425,230.00 and $9,273.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,191,865 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

