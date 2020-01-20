Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.77 on Friday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 979,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 10.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.