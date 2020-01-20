Project Pai Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS and LBank. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.58 million and $1.37 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.05752918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033786 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,647,427,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,478,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bitfinex, LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

