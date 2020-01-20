Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.16.

PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

