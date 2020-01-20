QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. QCR reported sales of $54.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $225.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $228.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.69 million, with estimates ranging from $205.29 million to $222.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808. The company has a market capitalization of $674.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

