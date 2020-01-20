Radium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Radium has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00006000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $2,745.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,931,348 coins and its circulating supply is 3,920,905 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

