Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $34.73 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global and Binance. Ren has a market cap of $34.73 million and $1.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.77 or 0.05429877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033990 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

