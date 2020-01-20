Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 365 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

