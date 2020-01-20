Royal Mail’s (RMG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

RMG traded down GBX 1.77 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 211.43 ($2.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.22. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

In other news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have acquired 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

