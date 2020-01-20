RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $150,535.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,668.58 or 0.99850095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $476,772.00 and $150,535.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

