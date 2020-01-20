SALT (SALT) Price Up 15.2% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $85,121.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, AirSwap, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.03534136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00198614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AirSwap, Bittrex, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

